Highway Closures in South Bay, Otay Mesa

Drivers in the South Bay and those coming from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry may want to prepare for nightly highway closures this week.

The westbound State Route 905 connector to northbound Interstate 5 will be closed Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for concrete pavement bridge work, California Department of Transportation said.

The westbound SR-905 connector to southbound I-5 as well as the westbound Beyer Boulevard off-ramp will be closed Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Also, the westbound SR-905 Beyer Boulevard on-ramp will be closed for all four nights.

Caltrans is setting up the following detours for drivers:

For northbound I-5 access, motorists on westbound SR-905 will be detoured to southbound I-5, exit at Dairy Mart Road and turn left onto northbound Dairy Mart Road, then turn right onto San Ysidro Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-5.

For southbound I-5 access on Thursday, motorists on westbound SR-905 will be detoured to northbound I-5, exit at Coronado Avenue and turn left onto westbound Coronado Avenue, then turn right onto Coronado Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Moving east, Caltrans also announced closures at the SR-905 and SR-11 interchange where SR-125 intersects.

Photo credit: Caltrans

The inside lanes on SR-905 between Britannia Boulevard and Siempre Viva Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Thursday.

There will also be a full closure of the westbound SR-11 on-ramp from Enrico Fermi Drive.

The work is part of construction on the final segment of the future toll road SR-11 and the southbound connector ramps, linking southbound SR-125 to eastbound SR-11 and eastbound SR-905.