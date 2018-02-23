SDSU Suspends Malik Pope for Alleged Impermissible Benefits

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 27: Malik Pope #21 of the San Diego State Aztecs dunks the ball in the first half of the game against the San Diego Christian Hawks at Viejas Arena on December 27, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images)

San Diego State announced senior forward Malik Pope has been suspended from team activities after a report surfaced saying he received a $1,400 loan from a sports agent.

The allegations stem from an ongoing federal investigation that includes more than 20 Division-I schools and more than 25 current and former NCAA players.

Pope was accused of accepting the loan, which the NCAA classifies as an impermissible benefit that violates their “amateurism” rule. It was reported that he received the loan his sophomore season in 2015-16 following a standout freshman year that left many at the time talking about him being a potential first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

In return, Pope and others named were expected to sign with former NBA agent Andy Miller’s agency ASM when they turned pro.

Aztec Basketball Player Suspended in Growing NCAA Scandal

SDSU's forward Malik Pope is the latest to be named in the federal probe into the NCAA's pay-to-play scandal. NBC 7's MJ Acosta has more. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

In September, then USC assistant coach and former SDSU assistant basketball coach Tony Bland was arrested on federal corruption charges after allegedly receiving $13,000 from Christian Dawkins, a former Miller associate and former NBA player agent to steer their star players towards certain sports agents and financial advisors.

The Aztecs are at San Jose State on Saturday and have two more games left this season before the Mountain West Tournament begins in March. SDSU said Pope did not travel with the team and it will conduct an internal investigation into the allegations.