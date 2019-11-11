San Diego State University has confirmed the death of a student who was hospitalized after reportedly attending a fraternity event, an incident that led to the suspension of 14 school fraternities.

Dylan Hernandez, a 19-year-old freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, died surrounded by family late Sunday night, SDSU President Adela de la Torre confirmed in a statement Monday.

"As a mother, nothing can replace the profound loss of a child, and the devastating heartbreak the family and their loved ones are experiencing. All of us in the Aztec family are sending our prayers, and are here to support the family," the statement read in part.

Hernandez was described as an "outgoing, light hearted and goofy person," in a GoFundMe fundraising page that was set up to support the family.

"He never failed to make everyone in the room smile and his laugh was infectious," the fundraising page said.

On Thursday morning, a student was reported in need of medical attention at the Tenocha Hall at 6126 Montezuma Road, the SDSU Police Department (UPD) said.

The student allegedly attended a fraternity event the night before and campus police were investigating the reports, according to SDSU.

As a result of the investigation, SDSU suspended 14 fraternities associated with its Interfraternity Council (IFC) on Friday.

According to the school's website, the IFC includes:

Alpha Epsilon Pi, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Tau.

“While under suspension, the IFC and its organizations will not be recognized and all activities will be suspended. The university will keep the organizations under suspension while it considers next steps,” the statement continued.

SDSU said the suspension does not impact the other 10 fraternities on campus from the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the College Panhellenic Association, the United Sorority and Fraternity Council or the chapters affiliated with those organizations.

The university said any students needing support may contact Counseling and Psychological Services via 619-594-5220 or psycserv@sdsu.edu.

Faculty and staff who need support can call the Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-342-8111. A website has also been set up to provide information about support services to students.