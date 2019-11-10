SDSU Student Dies Following 'Fraternity Event' at SDSU

In this May 6, 2008, file photo, cars sit in the driveway of the Theta Chi fraternity house at San Diego State University in San Diego.

The student hospitalized after attending a “fraternity event” on Nov. 6 at San Diego State University has died, NBC 7 has learned.

The student was reported in need of medical attention at the Tenocha Hall at 6126 Montezuma Road Thursday morning, the SDSU Police Department (UPD) said.

The student was transported to an area hospital. On Saturday night, NBC 7 spoke with SDSU President Adela de la Torre who confirmed the death.

On Friday, San Diego State University suspended 14 fraternities associated with its Interfraternity Council (IFC) due to this incident.

SDSU President Comments on Fraternity Involvement in Hospitalization

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado spoke to a mother and daughter who said the news was shocking and concerning. (Published Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019)

SDSU said that while it and UPD investigate the incident, IFC-affiliated organizations will not be recognized and activities will be suspended.

“Given the severity of this incident, and as the safety and wellbeing of students is a primary concern of the university, SDSU President Adela de la Torre has suspended the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and all chapter organizations under the council,” a statement read.

According to the school's website, the IFC includes:

Alpha Epsilon Pi, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Tau.

“While under suspension, the IFC and its organizations will not be recognized and all activities will be suspended. The university will keep the organizations under suspension while it considers next steps,” the statement continued.

SDSU said the suspension does not impact the other 10 fraternities on campus from the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the College Panhellenic Association, the United Sorority and Fraternity Council or the chapters affiliated with those organizations.

SDSU Suspends 14 Fraternities After Incident at Event

NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports live Friday night from an unusually quiet frat row. (Published Friday, Nov. 8, 2019)

SDSU said that prior to this decision 10 IFC affiliated organizations were under some type of elevated judicial status that included six affiliated organizations already under suspension.

On Saturday, SDSU President de la Torre released the following statement in part:

"I was devastated to learn that a student was hospitalized on Thursday, November 7, after allegedly attending a fraternity event on Wednesday, November 6. We are doing everything we can to support the family during this tragic time, and ask that we all respect the privacy of his loved ones."

The university said any students needing support may contact Counseling and Psychological Services via 619-594-5220 or psycserv@sdsu.edu.

Faculty and staff who need support can call the Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-342-8111.

No other confirmed information was available.