SDSU Requiring New Students Get Vaccinated for Meningococcal B

In an effort to curb a Meningococcal B outbreak on campus, San Diego State University is requiring all new, incoming students show proof of vaccination by the 10th day of the fall semester.

The university declared an outbreak on campus last semester after a third student contracted the bacterial disease.

The school said A class registration hold will be placed on the accounts of those who do not provide proof of immunization.

“The decision supersedes new California State University (CSU) immunization policies by rolling out the complete set of immunization requirements one full year earlier and making menB a required vaccine, as opposed to a recommended one,” the university said.

Meningitis Outbreak at San Diego State

Three students got sick from the disease, making it an outbreak. NBC 7's Steven Luke has the details. (Published Friday, Sept. 28, 2018)

According to the school, Per new revisions to CSU Executive Order 803 going into effect fall 2020, all new, incoming students will be required to receive the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Hepatitis B (HepB), Varicella (Chickenpox), Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis (Tdap), meningococcal disease (Serogroups A, C , Y, W-135) vaccines and the Tuberculosis Screening (TB). Prior to the new policy, both the MMR and HepB vaccines were the only two required immunizations.

Close to 350 students received vaccines after the outbreak was declared, but they were told the shots may have been ineffective and were told to get another one.