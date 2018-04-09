SDSU Receives 2 Public Health Awards

San Diego State University received two San Diego Public Health Awards Friday from the County of San Diego Health and Human Services.

SDSU’s Graduate School of Public Health (GSPH) and Susan Levy, a professor in the School of Exercise and Nutritional Sciences, were honored at the “Live Well San Diego Public Health Champions” awards at the County Administration Center.

“I am extremely honored to have received this recognition,” said Levy, who received the Aging and Independence Services (AIS) award. Her recent work has been in exercise in arthritic seniors. “It’s been wonderful having a community partner like Aging and Independence Services of San Diego County as we work to enhance physical function and quality of life for older adults in the community through evidence-based physical activity programs.”

The GSPH received the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Director Award.

“Since its inception almost four decades ago, the GSPH has always viewed itself as San Diego's School of Public Health,” said Hala Madanat, director of the program, who accepted the award on behalf of the school. “The award is a recognition of our commitment to addressing the community’s needs through training underrepresented and first-generation college students, promoting community-based research and translating academic knowledge into practice in partnership with health and social agencies and entire communities.”

The award, selected by the director of the HHSA, is recognition of the GSPH’s research and partnership with communities and public health systems across the county.

“We know first-hand the quality of SDSU faculty and graduate students and appreciate the breadth of education and expertise students demonstrate upon graduation,” said Nick Macchione, the director of the San Diego HHSA. “Overall, we value our partnership with the GSPH and believe that this 2018 Public Health Champion award is a small token of gratitude.”

The awards, created 17 years ago, highlight the “role of community partners in advancing optimal health and wellness in the county’s diverse populations.” They also coincide with the American Public Health Association’s National Public Health Week, April 2-8.