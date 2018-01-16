The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) has recognized a San Diego State University professor among the nation’s top entrepreneurship educators.

The USASBE named SDSU management professor Alex DeNoble a Justin G. Longenecker Fellow.

Since 1986, the organization has bestowed the title on 79 educators who have "made an outstanding contribution to the development, furtherance and benefit of small and medium businesses."

DeNoble teaches at SDSU’s Fowler College of Business, which is one of the nation’s largest business schools, with more than 5,000 students enrolled.

DeNoble has served on the faculty at SDSU since 1983, received numerous teaching and research awards and is the founder of the annual California Entrepreneurship Educator's Conference at the university.

He also is executive director of SDSU's Lavin Entrepreneurship Center.

"For over 30 years, Dr. DeNoble's role in building outstanding academic programs, his research and his unwavering advocacy has led to his expertise in the field of entrepreneurship education," said Patrick Snyder, USASBE’s executive director. "Dr. DeNoble's recognition as a Longenecker Fellow serves as the culmination of the respect and admiration he has earned from his industry peers."