SDSU Passes Resolution to Retire Aztec Warrior Mascot

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Mascot Aztec Warrior of the San Diego State Aztecs encourages the fans during pre-game festivities prior to the first half of the game against the Cal-State Northridge Matadors at Viejas Arena on November 14, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images)

The San Diego State University Senate passed a resolution to end the use of the Aztec Warrior mascot on Tuesday evening, according to the student-run newspaper, The Daily Aztec.

Per the report, the group plans to form a task force to investigate the appropriateness of the Aztec name.

The vote passed 52-15, with two nonparticipations.

According to the Daily Aztec, a number of protesters from the Native American Student Alliance were outside of the meeting before it started.

The report also says the task force will make recommendations regarding an education component in relation to the Aztec identity.

The next step involves university president Sally Roush who will be updated on the vote. Roush can approve or reject it in its entirety or just certain parts.

