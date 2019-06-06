SDSU Lands On Top 25 List of Best Colleges for LGBTQ Students

San Diego State University landed at no. 12 in a nationwide ranking of the 25 best colleges for LGBTQ students.

BestColleges compiled the ranking by factoring academic and affordability data along with universities’ Campus Pride index, a rating system that assesses LGBTQ friendliness on college campuses.

SDSU was applauded for its Pride Center on campus, which Campus Pride says has created a “supporting and affirming campus environment for LGBTQ+ students.”

“It is an honor to have SDSU listed among other top institutions by Campus Pride and BestColleges,” said Anne Guanciale, assistant director of equity and inclusion for the Pride Center. “Many campus initiatives, such as the creation of SafeZones and the establishment of The Pride Center, began with a small collective of people who took action to uplift the voices of LGBTQ+ communities while promoting a welcoming campus environment.”

Three other California universities made BestColleges’ top 25. They are UCLA (10), UC Davis (22), and UC Santa Barbara (23).