San Diego State University has taken a stand against electric scooters and bikes.

The university's Senate voted this year to prohibit what they call micro-mobility devices like dockless scooters, bicycles, roller skates and hoverboards from the campus starting in the fall.

The dockless bicycle craze first reached San Diego in early 2018 and dockless scooters were close behind. A report from SDSU's Parking and Transportation Services (PATS) found that between 2017 and 2018, there was a 22 percent increase in scooter, bicycle and skateboard incidents.

PATS Director Debbie Richeson said the school recognizes students' need to use alternative transportation but must also ensure the safety of those on campus.

There will be eight designated parking areas on the outskirts of the campus to allow students to use dockless devices to get there. But, once on campus, riders will need to dismount.

SDSU said geofencing will ensure riders comply with the new rules.

Similar technology was enacted in popular San Diego locations like the Mission Beach boardwalk in July, though some locals question its effectiveness.

At SDSU, the device's app will send a rider an alert as they approach campus grounds and will slow if the rider continues into the geofenced zone.

The app will not allow a user to end a ride unless it is at one of the designated parking locations, according to SDSU.

Personal electric bikes, scooters and skateboards will be required to follow the same rules and anyone in violation faces a $75 fine, the school says.

SDSU also limits the use of non-motorized scooters and bicylces to designated pathways on the campus but the university said their use in accordance with those rules will not be affected.