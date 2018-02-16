A woman walking at San Diego State University (SDSU) Thursday night was allegedly fondled by a stranger who, after groping her, followed the victim as she tried to get away.

The SDSU Police Department issued an alert Friday warning of the incident on campus. According to the bulletin, the victim was walking from the Music Building toward Campanile Walk at around 8:45 p.m. when an unknown man approached her, stopped her and told her how pretty she was.

The man then tried to hug her.

The victim told police she stepped away from the man and, both times, he continued trying to embrace her. The man then allegedly groped the woman’s buttocks.

The victim walked toward the Aztec Student Union on Aztec Circle Drive and the stranger followed. Once the woman got to the Union, the suspect walked away in an unknown direction.

The woman was not hurt. The fondling suspect remains at large. SDSU police said the suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 man with an average build, around 40 years old. He wore a yellow, red and green beanie and a brown flannel shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details on this case can reach out to campus police at (619) 594-1991 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.