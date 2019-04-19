SDSO Seeks Help to Find Missing Teen Girl With Autism

Law enforcement officers are asking for help to find a teenage girl with autism who has been missing for more than 12 hours.

Abby Motzer, 15, is believed to have walked away from her Vista home at about 3 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The teen had no shoes on when she left the home on E. Bobier Drive near the intersection with E. Vista Way and headed eastbound. Her whereabouts after that are unknown.

SDSO said Motzer functions at a 12-year-old level and has a history of walking away from home, though she has not been reported missing before.

Motzer has blue eyes and a blonde pixie cut hair style. The teen is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, white shorts and no shoes.

She is not carrying a phone or money.

No other information was available.

