SDSO Seeks Help Finding Missing Lakeside Woman

The sheriff's department is asking for help to locate a 70-year-old woman who has been missing from her Lakeside home for about a day.

Kathryn Anne Kennedy has not been seen since about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Her family last saw her at her home on Harritt Road in Lakeside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Kennedy's vehicle -- a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with license plate number 6RQP193 -- was also gone, the family told SDSO.

Kennedy is about 5' 6'' and weighs about 180 pounds, SDSO said. She has brown curly hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Kennedy's whereabouts should contact SDSO's Lakeside substation at (858) 565-5200.