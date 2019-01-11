SDSO Searching for Man With Autism Missing Since Jan. 5

Search teams are on the lookout for a man with autism who was last seen at his Vista home last Saturday, Jan. 5.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Jaime Ramirez, 27, left his home at 524 Civic Center Drive at around 6 p.m. and hasn’t returned.

Ramirez has high-functioning autism and can care for himself, but has difficulty speaking, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ramirez's mother told Telemundo 20 he left the house to get food.

Miguel Montanez, a relative of Ramirez's, said he last saw him the night before he disappeared when they ate pizza together.

“It’s been almost a week now and we don’t exactly know when he disappeared," Montanez said.

Deputies say Ramirez regularly uses public transportation and frequents the beach area of Oceanside. His cell phone was recently tracked to the cities of Oceanside and Escondido, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone who sees Ramirez is asked to call deputies at (858) 565-5200.