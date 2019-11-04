Sheriff's Patrol Vehicle Involved in Crash in Spring Valley

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department SUV patrol vehicle was involved in a crash in Spring Valley Monday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bancroft Drive and Kenwood Drive south of state Route 94 at about 8:30 a.m.

SDSO did not immediately provide details about the incident but a witness at the scene said the crash occurred while the patrol vehicle's lights and sirens were on.

It was not clear if anyone was injured.

Video from the scene showed the SUV with its front hood crushed and bumper partially dismantled. The damaged vehicle was stopped near a light pole and some construction materials.

No other information was available.

