SDSO Investigating Threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside

Sheriff's deputies will stage at Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside Wednesday after the department was made aware of a threat of violence at the campus.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it has found no evidence that suggests the threat is valid, and deputies will be sent to the school out of an abundance of caution.

The SDSO said there is no immediate threat to the campus or any students.

The incident is under investigation.

No other information was available.

