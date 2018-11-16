SDSO Identifies 3 Deputies Involved in Shooting Death of Suspect in Alpine

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department identified three deputies who were involved in the shooting death of a suspect Monday in Alpine.

The department said deputies Kevin Nulton, Sean McGillicuddy and Sergeant Chris Katra responded to the apartment complex where the 31-year-old Daniel Ayala was killed, but didn't specify if all three deputies fired shots or how many rounds were fired.

The SDSO said Monday that multiple deputies shot Ayala outside his apartment on the 2600 block of Alpine Boulevard at around 3 p.m. when he lunged at them with a knife.

Deputies responded to Ayala's residence after receiving multiple reports from neighbors that said Ayala was screaming and saying that he was going to kill someone.

Man Shot, Killed by Deputy in Alpine: SDSO

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports with the latest information. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

Paramedics rendered aid to Ayala but he was pronounced dead, the SDSO said.

According to the SDSO, Nulton is a 10-year veteran of the department, McGillicuddy is a 12-year-veteran, and Sgt. Katra has been with the department for 18 years.

A family member of the suspect told NBC 7 they were called to the scene to pick up Ayala's 4-year-old son at 5 p.m. They said they found out from local media that Ayala was killed instead of hearing it from SDSO officials.

They also said they've received conflicting information from officials since they've been at the scene.

"They are saying that it happened outside and then someone else is saying it happened inside," Ayala's uncle Juan Ruiz said.

His cousin Vanessa Moore said the family's been told by one official that Ayala's body was at the hospital and that it was still inside the apartment by another.

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Alpine Leaves Man Injured

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said a deputy shot a man in Alpine. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

"If someone comes out with a knife, you don't shoot them over 10 times," Moore said. "It just doesn't make sense. Even if he was upset. We all get upset."

Deputies did not confirm how many times Ayala was shot or if a weapon was recovered. They also did not say where Ayala's son was when the shooting happened, or if the deputies who fired the shots were wearing body cameras.

The boy was reunited with his mother, according to the family.

No deputies were injured in the incident.