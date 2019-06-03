Body Found in San Marcos Apt., Homicide Detectives Called

Homicide investigators were called to San Marcos Monday afternoon after a body was found inside an apartment.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a person was reported dead in a unit on Lanza Court at around 10 a.m.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene two hours later, but the SDSO has not said if a homicide investigation is underway.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.