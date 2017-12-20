A vehicle pursuit in San Diego’s north county ended in a deputy-involved shooting in Oceanside Wednesday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

SDSO deputies from the Vista substation began a pursuit of a vehicle in Vista for unknown reasons sometime before 3:10 p.m., SDSO said.

The pursuit headed east towards Oceanside, where the vehicle stopped in the 3700 Block of Roselle Avenue, a residential area near College Boulevard.

At some point, shots were fired. It was not clear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

No deputies were injured.

The incident occurred North of state Route 78, less than a mile from Mira Costa College and Joseph Sepulveda Park and about a mile from Tri-City Medical Center.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.