'Peeping Tom' Arrested at LEGOLAND California Resort: CPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    On Thursday officers arrested a “peeping tom” at LEGOLAND California Resort, the Carlsbad Police Department confirmed.

    The incident was reported some time on Wednesday and officers later arrested 26-year-old Anthony Galindo, Lt. Steve Thomas from CPD confirmed.

    What Galindo was doing and with whom has yet to be confirmed as the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

    NBC 7 received this statement from LEGOLAND Friday night: “An incident occurred at the water park earlier this week, and a man who was a guest was taken into custody and arrested by the Carlsbad Police Department. Park staff acted promptly as the safety and security of Park guests is the number one priority. Park officials are assisting Carlsbad police with the investigation.”

    No other information was available.

