SDPD: Stolen Car Suspect Shot, Suspect Nearly Ran Over Officer

Two people are in custody after police said one of the suspects nearly ran over a San Diego police officer in Clairemont early Wednesday.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), officers saw two men passed out inside of an Acura sedan at the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center just after midnight.

Officers found beer bottles around the car.

Officers talked to the men inside, checked the license plate through the department's database, and discovered it was stolen.

Officers tried to arrest the men, but the driver put the car into reverse and nearly ran over an officer, police said.

An officer fired one round and hit the driver in the arm.

The driver sped off.

A short time later officers spotted the stolen Acura on Marlesta Drive at Batista Street, where the driver had crashed into a parked car.

The passenger was pinned inside the Acura.

The driver got out of the car and ran off.

Officers chased the driver and arrested him. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they recovered a handgun from the driver.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.