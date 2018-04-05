A San Diego police sergeant was transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in San Carlos Thursday.

A crash involving three vehicles, one an SDPD patrol vehicle, happened at the intersection of Jackson and Golfcrest drives just before 9:45 a.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Witnesses at the scene told NBC 7 the patrol car was headed eastbound at Golfcrest Drive with lights and sirens turned on when a woman in a white sedan traveling southbound on Jackson Drive struck the officer as he passed through the intersection.

The white sedan continued forward and struck a truck stopped at a red light in the intersection, witnesses said.

Medics transported the police sergeant to the hospital in unknown condition, San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) said. Witnesses told NBC 7 it appeared the officer suffered a broken arm.

The woman had to be pulled out of the vehicle and was placed on a stretcher before being put into an ambulance, witnesses said. The driver of the truck was okay.

Witnesses told NBC 7 police may have been searching for a suspect in the area. A helicopter overhead was making announcements via intercom.

Witnesses told NBC 7 police may have been searching for a suspect in the area. A helicopter was overhead was making announcements via intercom before the crash.



No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.