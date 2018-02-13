SDPD Searching for Woman Missing Since Monday Night

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) has reissued a Missing Person At Risk alert for a 76-year-old woman missing from her home since Monday night.

SDPD said 76-year-old Mary Mcswain was last seen leaving her home in Southeastern San Diego on Monday at around 11 p.m.

Mcswain is described as a black woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to SDPD. Police said she could possibly be wearing a beige knitted cap, a blue scarf, sweater and blue pajama pants.

Mcswain suffers from severe dementia and may forget how to find her way back home, SDPD said.

Police said an original alert issued for Mcswain was canceled after staff at a local hospital thought she was a patient. Mcswain's family later confirmed that it was not her.

Any information related to the whereabouts of Mary Mcswain should be forwarded to San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

