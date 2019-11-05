SDPD Searching for Suspect in Vicious Attack at 7-Eleven in Rolando

An early-morning confrontation at a 7-Eleven in the Rolando neighborhood sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries and left regular customers of the quick stop shop concerned for their own safety.

The incident happened at around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at a 7-Eleven on El Cajon Boulevard.

The suspect and victim were near the air pump station when the suspect apparently hit the victim over the head with an object, San Diego Police Department Sergeant Matt Botkin said.

A witness ran inside the store and alerted the clerk who then called 911.

A 911 dispatcher gave the clerk CPR instructions over the phone so the clerk could help the victim until first responders got there, according to Sgt. Botkin.

Jaime Wence works at a neighboring business and gets his coffee at the store every morning. When he arrived at around 7:45 a.m., police were still investigating the crime scene.

“It's hard to hear that,” he said of the attack. “This is a quiet place, quiet street.”

He said it’s important for people to pay attention to their surroundings at all times, even in busy public places, because you never know when someone might try and hurt you.

“We need to take more attention in what we're doing because you never know when someone is going to come from behind or the side,” Wence said.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with serious injuries and his status is unknown. Meanwhile, SDPD is searching for the man responsible.

Police are working to put together a description of the suspect from surveillance footage. A motive in the attack has not been specified.

Police did not say if the suspect or victim were homeless, but Nay, another frequent customer of the store, said she is used to seeing transients in the area.

“It has me a little frightened about the issue and about coming up here because I ain't trying to get hit in the head for just driving to the 7-Eleven to get some ice,” she said.

The incident serves as a reminder for Nay to keep her pepper spray handy and to always be mindful of her surroundings.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.