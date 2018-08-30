SDPD Searching for Suspect in Shooting Death of Skyline Woman

San Diego police are searching for a homicide suspect in the shooting death of a Skyline woman last weekend.

The San Diego Police Department identified Robert Haywood Reed, 38, Thursday as a suspect in the slaying of 27-year-old Sylvianita Widman the evening of Saturday, August 25.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive near Freese Elementary, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

When officers arrived, they found Widman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.

Woman Killed in Shooting at Stop Light in Skyline

Police still have no motive for the shooting.

She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where she died about an hour after the shooting, Dobbs said.

The incident started when Widman, along with one other person, was driving southbound on South Meadowbrook Drive, police said. She stopped behind another vehicle at a red light on Skyline Drive and got out of her car and approached the vehicle in front of hers.

"Witnesses reported hearing a possible gunshot and Widman stumbled away before collapsing in a parking lot," Dobbs said.

The second vehicle then sped away on northbound Meadowbrook Drive, he said

SDPD issued an arrest warrant for Reed and consider him armed and dangerous. He's described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The vehicle he was in a the time of the shooting was described as a black Mercedes Benz coupe.

The shooting was not gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information about Reed's whereabouts, or information about the shooting, can contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Up to $1,000 in rewards is being offered for information leading to Reed's arrest.