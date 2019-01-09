SDPD Searching for Stabbing Suspect at Fashion Valley Mall - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDPD Searching for Stabbing Suspect at Fashion Valley Mall

The victim initially thought she had been punched in the back until she noticed she was bleeding.

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    NBC 7
    San Diego police patrol car

    Police are investigating a stabbing at the Fashion Valley mall.

    The San Diego Police Department said a woman called to report she was punched in the back by a man in front of Italiano's Restaurant and Bloomingdales just before 3:30 p.m.

    She later noticed she was bleeding from her back and medics confirmed she had been stabbed.

    Her injuries are considered non-life threatening, SDPD said.

    The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on Friars Road. He is described as 6 feet tall with a thin build.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices