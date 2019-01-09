SDPD Searching for Stabbing Suspect at Fashion Valley Mall

Police are investigating a stabbing at the Fashion Valley mall.

The San Diego Police Department said a woman called to report she was punched in the back by a man in front of Italiano's Restaurant and Bloomingdales just before 3:30 p.m.

She later noticed she was bleeding from her back and medics confirmed she had been stabbed.

Her injuries are considered non-life threatening, SDPD said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on Friars Road. He is described as 6 feet tall with a thin build.

No other information was available.

