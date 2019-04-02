In-Custody Man Could Have More Victims Who Haven't Come Forward: PD

The San Diego Police Department is searching for victims of a man accused of multiple sex assaults within San Diego County between 2015 and 2019.

Juan Carlos Cordero, 35, was arrested by SDPD on March 21 and is being held on $2 million bail.

Police say Cordero, known as "JC' by some of his victims, typically approached intoxicated women near bars and nightclubs and convinced them to go with him to his apartment or hotel. He would also meet women on popular online dating networks like PlentyofFish and Craigslist and meet up with them on dates.

SDPD says Corder would have his victims consume alcohol or drugs before sexually assaulting them. In some cases, he recorded his victims prior to and during the assaults.

Cordero is described as 6 feet tall about 185 pounds, with neck-length brown hair and an unshaven face.

Anyone with additional information can call SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

