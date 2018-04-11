San Diego police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Mission Valley Target and threatened a security guard with a folding razor knife on March 25.

The suspect grabbed three memory cards and attempted to remove them from their security cases, according to the guard. He then used a towel from the bedding area to conceal them, and removed one of the memory cards and placed it in his pants pocket.

When the guard confronted the suspect he placed the towel on the ground and walked toward the exit where he took out the knife and told the guard to stand back. He left the store and was last seen getting into an early 2000’s gray Cadillac CTS.

He is described as a light-skinned man, approximately 28 years old, 6-foot, 170 pounds and wearing a tan colored long sleeve dress shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website.



