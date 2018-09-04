SDPD Searching for Missing Man With Special Needs

Police are searching for a special needs man who was reported missing by a caregiver Tuesday afternoon in Kearny Mesa.

Richard "Richie" Valenzuela, 36, was last seen at 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, according to SDPD.

He is described as 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue and green-checkered shorts.

SDPD said Valenzuela has autism and down syndrome and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Anyone with information can call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or the Missing Persons unit at (619) 531-2277.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.