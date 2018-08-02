SDPD Searching for Missing Teen with Autism

San Diego Police Department is searching for a missing teenager with autism who walked away from his home on Sunday.

Guillermo Gradilla, 18, has autism and epilepsy and does have a history of running away, police said.

He's missed several doses of his epilepsy medication and may be dehydrated, his family said.

He has traveled to Mexico and the Los Angeles area to look for relatives in the past, according to the SDPD.

Gradilla enjoys using public transportation but can become lost and disoriented, his family said. The teen has difficulties communicating, according to the family.

He was last seen at the E Street Trolley Station in Chula Vista on Monday when he was cited by the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System for fare evasion, police said.

Gradilla is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him was urged to contact the SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or the Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277.