SDPD Searching for Armed Grantville Carjacking Suspect

San Diego police are looking for a suspect after a man in his 20s was carjacked early Sunday morning.

The victim was walking to his apartment in the 10000 block of San Diego Mission Road with a couple of friends after parking when the suspect, a man between 20 and 30 years old, walked up behind the victim, pointed a shotgun at him and demanded his keys to his car, SDPD said.

The victim gave the suspect his keys and the suspect left in the victim’s car.

SDPD Robbery is investigating.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m.