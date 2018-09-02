SDPD Searching for Armed Grantville Carjacking Suspect - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDPD Searching for Armed Grantville Carjacking Suspect

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SDPD Searching for Armed Grantville Carjacking Suspect
    NBC 7
    San Diego Police generic

    San Diego police are looking for a suspect after a man in his 20s was carjacked early Sunday morning.

    The victim was walking to his apartment in the 10000 block of San Diego Mission Road with a couple of friends after parking when the suspect, a man between 20 and 30 years old, walked up behind the victim, pointed a shotgun at him and demanded his keys to his car, SDPD said.

    The victim gave the suspect his keys and the suspect left in the victim’s car.

    SDPD Robbery is investigating.

    The incident happened around 3:20 a.m.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices