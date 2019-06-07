SDPD Searching for 84-Year-Old Missing from Bankers Hill Living Facility - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDPD Searching for 84-Year-Old Missing from Bankers Hill Living Facility

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3 Simple Things Kids Need to Thrive This Summer

    San Diego police are searching for an 84-year-old at-risk missing man last seen leaving his home in Bankers Hill.

    SDPD says Ying Wu Zheng was last seen walking northbound on 3rd Avenue Friday at around 10:20 a.m. away from his assisted living facility at 1730 3rd Avenue.

    Zheng has dementia and cannot care for himself, and only speaks Mandarin, according to police.

    He normally uses a walker but left the facility without it, and doesn't have any money or a cell phone.

    He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, gray shoes, and a gray "Alaska" baseball hat.

    He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices