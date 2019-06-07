SDPD Searching for 84-Year-Old Missing from Bankers Hill Living Facility

San Diego police are searching for an 84-year-old at-risk missing man last seen leaving his home in Bankers Hill.

SDPD says Ying Wu Zheng was last seen walking northbound on 3rd Avenue Friday at around 10:20 a.m. away from his assisted living facility at 1730 3rd Avenue.

Zheng has dementia and cannot care for himself, and only speaks Mandarin, according to police.

He normally uses a walker but left the facility without it, and doesn't have any money or a cell phone.

He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, gray shoes, and a gray "Alaska" baseball hat.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

No other information was available.

