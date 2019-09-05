SDPD Searches for Missing Man With Alzheimer's Disease

San Diego police are asking for help to find a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease.

Ramzi Yousif was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Morrison Street near Hilltop Avenue.

Yousif, who currently has a gray long beard, is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure. He walks slowly and has unstable balance, according to police.

He did not have a cell phone on him when he went missing.

Yousif frequently takes the Metropolitan Transit System bus route #5 and may be spotted at a Food 4 Less market on Euclid Avenue, a Burger King on Market Street a Church's Chicken on Euclid Avenue and a 99 Cents Only store on Marketplace Avenue.

Anyone who thinks they know of Yousif's whereabouts should contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.