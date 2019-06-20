Police Search for Alleged Assault Suspect in Skyline

San Diego police launched a search for an alleged assault suspect in San Diego’s Skyline community Thursday after one person was hurt.

According to SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon linked to an incident that happened around 12 p.m. on the 1100 block of Watwood Road.

The victim of the assault was taken to a local hospital; police did not offer details on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.