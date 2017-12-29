NBC 7's Rory Devine shares how police presence will increase as the new year approaches. (Published 49 minutes ago)

With thousands expected for New Year's Eve in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, preparations are already underway to beef up security.

Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman says people visiting the Gaslamp with notice the large police presence.

SWAT officers on rooftops, police officers in uniform patrolling the streets and patrol cars circling blocks and police dogs sniffing the area are all expected as guests ring in the new year, Zimmerman said.

Hotels are prepping as well. At the Hard Rock Hotel, 4,000 people are expected to celebrate the New Year. General Manager Matt Greene said there will be 130 security personnel at the hotel to keep the event safe.

“We consider security as a proactive insurance policy, so I always overstaff my security at the hotel, so that has served us very well for the ten years we’ve been doing this event,” said Greene.

And guests are thankful for the extra protection. Steph and Jennifer Russell from Australia say they would consider attending the Hard Rock Hotel's New Year's Eve party knowing they have ramped up security.

“If you're paying money and you want to enjoy yourself it’s good to know you have security there looking out for you.”