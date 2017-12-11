'Grinch Bandits' Hit 7 Stores, Possibly More: SDPD

Two suspects, known as the "Grinch Bandits," are believed responsible for at least seven armed robberies throughout San Diego County, according to the San Diego Police Department.



Lt. Eric Hays, who oversees the robbery unit at SDPD, told NBC 7 the store that has been hit the worst is Godfather's Pizza in Spring Valley.

"It has been targeted three times," Hays said.

SDPD believes the Grinch Bandits are also responsible for other robberies that occurred at KT Donuts in Spring Valley, a 7-11 in Sabre Springs, B Beauty Supply & Wig in Spring Valley, and a Valero gas station in Serra Mesa.

National City Police also brought forward a case from December 3, where suspects with similar descriptions targeted an Oriental Cafe on E 7th Street.

It has not yet been confirmed as linked to the robbery series, but detectives are looking at the descriptions and matching evidence to each case, according to Lt. Hays.

Investigating officer Lt. Graham Young, with the National City Police, said there has only been one armed robbery in National City, and it was the Oriental Cafe.

"To our knowledge, this has been the only recent armed robbery in the area," Young said.

The suspects are described as traveling in a pair and wearing dark clothing when they target stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD's Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.