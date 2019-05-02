1 Person Dead After Shooting Near Alvarado Hospital

One person died after a shooting near Alvarado Hospital in the College Area Thursday morning, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Alvarado Road, just outside Alvarado Hospital and the Iconic Apartment Alvarado complex, at about 6:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment but at about 7 a.m. confirmed that one person had died.

Police were searching for three men wearing ripped jeans and black t-shirts who were seen running from the scene on Reservoir Drive.

Commuters in the area should expect delays as they investigate the shooting, SDPD said. Police tape blocked off a portion of Alvarado Road.

The area is a busy transportation hub; The Metropolitan Transit System's Green Line stops outside the hospital.

It is also common for people to be in the area in the morning hours for medical appointments at Alvarado Hospital.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.