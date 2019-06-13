SDPD Responds to Shooting in Bay Terraces

The San Diego Police Department responded to a shooting in Bay terraces Thursday night that left a woman with a bullet wound in her back.

SDPD said shots rang out on the 6800 block of Doriana Street just after 9:30 p.m.

A woman was shot in the back and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Investigators told NBC 7 the shooting likely involved neighbors.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.