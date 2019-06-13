SDPD Responds to Shooting in Bay Terraces - NBC 7 San Diego
SDPD Responds to Shooting in Bay Terraces

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 16 minutes ago

    The San Diego Police Department responded to a shooting in Bay terraces Thursday night that left a woman with a bullet wound in her back.

    SDPD said shots rang out on the 6800 block of Doriana Street just after 9:30 p.m.

    A woman was shot in the back and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.

    Investigators told NBC 7 the shooting likely involved neighbors.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

