SDPD Releases Surveillance Video in Hillcrest Stabbing

San Diego police investigators released surveillance video Wednesday in the hopes of finding a man wanted for stabbing another man in the head and neck outside of the McDonald's in Hillcrest on Sunday.

A 51-year-old man was stabbed four to five times around 7:20 p.m. at the corner of Essex and Richmond streets following an altercation between two men, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with extensive injuries.

Investigators say 30 minutes before, the suspect threw rocks at the victim.

Search Underway for Hillcrest Stabbing Suspect

A man was stabbed several times in the head and neck outside a McDonald's in Hillcrest. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Monday, April 9, 2018)

In the surveillance video, a man is seen walking on the sidewalk approximately 30 minutes before the attack.

Police describe the suspect as 25 to 35 years old, 5-feet 6-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a thin building wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, dark gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

He was last seen walking westbound on Essex Street.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 692-4820 or San Diego CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477. A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.