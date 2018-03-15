SDPD Raids Illegal Pot Dispensary in Pacific Beach

Two employees of Truly Green & Vape were arrested Thursday morning after it was raided by SDPD. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on why the shop was raided and what officers found inside. (Published 23 minutes ago)

The temptation to make a quick buck selling marijuana without a business license and permit was too strong to pass up for the operators of Truly Green & Vape in Pacific Beach.

Narcotics officers with the San Diego Police Department raided the dispensary Thursday morning and seized 57 pounds of high-grade marijuana, over 1,400 marijuana concentrates and edibles, $3,100 in cash and two handguns.

Two employees were also arrested for possession of marijuana for sale and operating a business without a permit. They were both cited and released as police investigate who owns the dispensary

Of the 80 illegal pot stores shut down in the last 18 months in San Diego, this location might be one of the most unusual.

Truly Green is snuggled between a real estate agency and a deli in a popular shopping center just steps away from the beach.

“A lot of our employees didn’t feel comfortable, so we had to lock our doors during business hours,” Bill Bordeaux said, the owner of the real estate firm next door. “That was kind of strange, but they just felt more comfortable.”

Bordeaux said that Truly Green had only been in business for a couple of weeks. Before it, a vape shop operated in the space for about a year.