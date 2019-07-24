2 Hurt in SDPD Patrol Car-Involved Crash in South Bay

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a crash involving a San Diego police patrol car in the South Bay.

The crash happened at Palm and Thermal avenues in the Egger Highlands neighborhood of San Diego at about 3:15 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed one of their marked patrol vehicles was involved though it was not immediately clear if an officer was one of two people hurt in the crash.

Their injuries were considered minor, SDPD said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

No other information was available.

