Two San Diego police officers have been identified in last week’s shooting in Barrio Logan, in which the officers opened fire on a woman driving a stolen truck during a pursuit.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the officers are Angel Vidrios, a 3-year veteran of the department, and Darius Jamsetjee, a 2-year veteran. Both officers are assigned to the SDPD’s Central Division.

The officers were not hurt during the shooting and neither was the suspect, Jessica Turner, 32.

On Jan. 12, just after 7 a.m., Turner stole a white pickup truck from a worker near the San Diego Convention Center. As she fled on Harbor Drive, she hit a worker in a golf cart.

The man who had his work truck stolen called police to report the theft. Soon, an officer with the Harbor Police Department spotted Turner and tried to pull her over.

Turner failed to stop for the officer and a chase began. The suspect drove into Barrio Logan, turning onto Samson Street.

While on Samson Street, Turner stopped in a traffic lane. At that point, the Harbor Police Department officer and one of the SDPD officers got out of their patrol cars to approach her. Investigators said that’s when Turner began driving forward again, making a U-turn and moving directly toward the officers.

The Harbor Police Department officer moved away from his open driver’s door and out of the path of the stolen oncoming truck. Turner crashed into the rear driver side of that officer’s car and then kept moving towards the SDPD officer.

The SDPD officer got back into his car to get out of the truck’s path. Investigators said Turner swerved and drove between the two police cars and onto the sidewalk.

Fearing for his safety, one of the SDPD officers fired several rounds at Turner. She kept driving on the sidewalk. It is unclear if that officer was Vidrios or Jamsetjee. As Turner fled, a second SDPD officer fired several rounds at her.

The bullets missed Turner and she continued to Harbor Drive, turning westbound, as the chase resumed. A short time later, she rammed into a traffic pole at Cesar Chavez Parkway.

Turner hopped out of the truck and tried to run, but officers took her down and arrested her.

The suspect suffered an injury to her nose in the crash with the pole, police said. She was taken to a local hospital.

Turner was booked into San Diego Central Jail on several counts including grand theft auto, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading resulting in injury. She’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.