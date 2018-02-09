The San Diego Police officer poised to receive a donor kidney from a police dispatcher co-worker says doctors canceled the surgery fearing he would reject the donor organ.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Art Calvert, 54, was poised to receive a donor kidney from SDPD dispatcher Debra Ballard, 47. The two have worked with the department for 25 years, respectively.



Calvert and Ballard spoke publically for the first time since the planned transplant procedure, scheduled for last Wednesday, was canceled just hours before the procedure was set to take place.

“I was shocked and I was pretty much just heartbroken for him because I know how devastating that would be,” said Ballard.

Ballard was found to be a compatible donor in 2016, but since then, Calvert has undergone more than a dozen blood transfusions.

“Basically, my blood and Debra’s blood didn’t match any longer, and it was a high probability of rejection,” Calvert said.

Calvert said about three quarters has changed because of the transfusions.

“I had to have numerous blood transfusions and that changed the antibodies in my blood and the antibodies that Debra and I matched up with no longer match up anymore. So we're blood enemies now,” said the affable Calvert.

There has been an outpouring of support for Calvert. Anyone interested in looking into whether they are a compatible donor can go through the UC San Diego Donor program here: UCSDlivingdonor.org and fill out a questionnaire. To specifically direct an organ to Calvert, you must enter his name and birthdate, which is October 11, 1963.

“All I can say is thank you. I can’t shake everyone’s hand and hug everybody who’s reached out to me. All I can say right now is thank you and if you can’t help me please help somebody else,” said Calvert.

The transplant operation was scheduled to take place Wednesday morning.

The pair had undergone a final blood test on Monday and it appeared everything was going as planned. But, at the last minute, things changed.

Calvert posted the disappointing news on his Facebook page.

“I don’t know what to say right now. Just found out the final blood test Debra and I did yesterday turned up a positive reaction to my blood and we will not be able to do the transplant due to possible rejection,” wrote Calvert.

The police officer has been in need of a new kidney since before 2016. Calvert has previously received donor kidneys from his mother and sister.

Last week, Calvert and Ballard held an emotional news conference at SDPD Headquarters to announce the upcoming transplant. Ballard was found to be a match in 2016, but medical complications delayed the transplant.

Now, there will be even more waiting.

“So I am back at square one. I’m a little bummed right now so give me a few days to get my smile back,” Calvert wrote in his Facebook post. “I will be fine and want to say I’m overwhelmed with all of your posts today. Sorry I let you all down. But I will be back stronger than ever. It’s all in God’s hands.”

The news that doctors would not be performing the procedure came as a major surprise. In fact, earlier in the day Calvert had posted about his excitement for a new start.