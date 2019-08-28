Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting Identified by SDPD

A family photo of Dennis Carolino given to NBC 7.

Two San Diego police officers involved in the shooting death of a man in the El Cerrito neighborhood were identified Wednesday.

Officer Brad Keyes fired his service weapon in Saturday's incident and Officer Jose Mendez fired a stun gun, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs with the San Diego Police Department.

Keyes and Mendez responded to a call for help from a woman living on Adelaide Avenue who told them her nephew had psychiatric issues and was not taking his medication.

Dennis Carolino, 53, of San Diego had had contact with San Diego police officers in the past. However, he had never been combative with police according to his aunt.

When officers entered the reporting party's backyard, Carolino walked out of a shed holding a shovel.

Dobbs said Carolino "began to rapidly advance on the officers as he swung the shovel."

In a news release, Dobbs went on to say, "One officer fired the Taser, which did not have any effect on him. The man continued to advance, prompting the other officer to fire his service weapon."

The time between officers seeing Carolino leave the shed and the moment shots were fired was approximately three seconds, according to SDPD officials.

Dennis' brother said he wants the truth to come out about what led to the deadly confrontation.

"My question is how they shoot my brother, they shot multiple times," Anthony Carolino told NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Neighbors and Dennis Carolino's aunt told NBC 7 seven gunshots were heard.

Anthony Carolino said his brother had mental issues but was very kind. He said he hopes to get an independent investigation conducted into the death of his brother.

"I want the truth, all I want is the truth," Anthony Carolino added.

The San Diego Police Department will release body camera footage within 45 days of the shooting as required under Assembly Bill 748.

The SDPD Homicide Unit will conduct an investigation into the deadly shooting along with the department's Internal Affairs Unit.

Mendez has been with the department for 16 years. Keyes has been an SDPD officer for four years.

Just last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a measure into law changing the standards for when law enforcement officers can kill.

The measure by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego changes California's existing lethal force standards to require that deadly force may only be used when necessary.

The new standards will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Previously, law enforcement officers were authorized to use deadly force when there was "reasonable fear" they were in danger, meaning if prosecutors or jurors believed officers had a reason to fear for their safety, they could use lethal force.