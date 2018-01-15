SDPD Officer Injured in Traffic Collision - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

SDPD Officer Injured in Traffic Collision

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    A San Diego police officer was injured when another vehicle collided with his patrol car after midnight Monday in Lincoln Park.

    Two officers inside the SDPD vehicle had just completed a U-turn with the emergency lights activated when they say an erratic driver crossed over the yellow line and struck the cruiser head-on.

    One officer was treated for minor injuries and the passenger in the civilian vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the passenger's condition.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

