SDPD Officer Injured in Traffic Collision

A San Diego police officer was injured when another vehicle collided with his patrol car after midnight Monday in Lincoln Park.

Two officers inside the SDPD vehicle had just completed a U-turn with the emergency lights activated when they say an erratic driver crossed over the yellow line and struck the cruiser head-on.

One officer was treated for minor injuries and the passenger in the civilian vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the passenger's condition.

