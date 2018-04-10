A San Diego Police Department officer was rear-ended while at a red light in his squad car on Imperial Avenue near 68th Street Tuesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

The officer was stopped at the intersection when a large truck carrying a load of dirt slammed into the back of a smaller white pickup truck. The pickup then slammed into the back of the squad car.

The officer complained of pain but doesn’t have serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital with neck pain. A female passenger in the pickup was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It’s not clear why the larger truck hit the pickup or if the driver will face any charges.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating.












