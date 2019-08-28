A San Diego police officer was hurt Wednesday in a squabble with a woman who allegedly became violent as she was being issued a parking ticket in Mission Bay.

San Diego Police Department Officer Billy Hernandez said the woman “became belligerent” during the encounter, which began at around 8:30 a.m. as a park ranger tried to issue the woman a citation for parking her car and RV on a grassy area at a park.

The woman refused to sign the citation. Hernandez said the park ranger called SDPD for back-up and then the situation escalated.

As officers tried to arrest the woman, a struggle between her and officers ensued.

Hernandez said one SDPD officer was hurt and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of that officer’s injuries, at this point, is unknown.

The woman was also taken to a hospital, Hernandez confirmed.

Investigators are still gathering details on the incident.

No other information was available.

