SDPD Officer Hurt in Squabble With 'Belligerent' Woman Over Parking Ticket in Mission Bay - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDPD Officer Hurt in Squabble With 'Belligerent' Woman Over Parking Ticket in Mission Bay

According to the San Diego Police Department, an argument between an officer and a woman over a ticket for an RV parked in Mission Bay turned violent Wednesday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SDPD Officer Hurt in Squabble With 'Belligerent' Woman Over Parking Ticket in Mission Bay
    File Image

    A San Diego police officer was hurt Wednesday in a squabble with a woman who allegedly became violent as she was being issued a parking ticket in Mission Bay.

    San Diego Police Department Officer Billy Hernandez said the woman “became belligerent” during the encounter, which began at around 8:30 a.m. as a park ranger tried to issue the woman a citation for parking her car and RV on a grassy area at a park.

    The woman refused to sign the citation. Hernandez said the park ranger called SDPD for back-up and then the situation escalated.

    As officers tried to arrest the woman, a struggle between her and officers ensued.

    Hernandez said one SDPD officer was hurt and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of that officer’s injuries, at this point, is unknown.

    The woman was also taken to a hospital, Hernandez confirmed.

    Investigators are still gathering details on the incident.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices