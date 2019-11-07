NBC 7's Mark Mullen has more information on the theft caught on camera in San Marcos. (Published 2 hours ago)

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a mountain bike from a carport in the San Carlos area.

On Oct. 25, 2019 at around 2 p.m., an unknown suspect backed a Ford Super Duty truck into a carport located in the 6600 block of Bell Bluff Avenue.

Inside the carport was a silver and white colored Raleigh M80 mountain bike that was locked to a pole. The suspect, can be seen in the surveillance video quickly grabbing bolt cutters to cut the lock. While attempting to seize the bike the suspect hits himself knocking his glasses off. Not dazed, he places the bike in the bed of his truck and drives off in an unknown direction.

The victim had two other mountain bikes stolen from the same carport which prompted him to install security cameras. The total value of the bikes is estimated to be at $3,000.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the same suspect is responsible for all three cases.

Officials describe the suspect as a male in his 30s to 40s, short blonde hair and full beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, grey athletic shorts, grey athletic leggings and black and white tennis shoes with a red sole.

The suspect’s truck was described as dark colored, with no rear license plate, but with a four-way style trailer ball.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.