SDPD Looking for At-Risk Man Last Seen on Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing at-risk East County man who was last seen two days ago near the VA hospital in La Jolla.

SDPD says 60-year-old Eugene Elder was last seen on foot near the hospital on Wednesday at around 11 a.m.

He is described as having the mental capacity of a child and is unable to care for himself. Police also say Elder has a medical condition that requires daily treatment.

He does not have a cell phone or his own means of transportation, and police do not believe he knows how to use public transportation.

Elder is described as 6 feet tall and 119 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a light blue t-shirt and light color blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen or has information about Elder should call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or the SDPD Missing Persons Unit (619) 531-2277.