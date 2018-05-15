SDPD K-9 Among 2 Chosen for AKC Paw of Courage Award

Dexter (left) and Rony (right) will receive the Paw of Courage award from the American Kennel Club.

Two police dogs, including one that made the ultimate sacrifice, have been named recipients of American Kennel Club hero awards.

The organization announced Tuesday that it's chosen K9 Dexter of San Diego and the late K9 Rony of Houston, both Belgian Malinois, for Paw of Courage awards.

Dexter was stabbed several times while answering a February 911 call. He has recovered from a broken rib and ruptured spleen and has returned to duty.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Larry Adair told NBC 7 in February what it was like to have his police dog injured.

"Well, it's not a pet. It's not a partner," Adair said. "It's different. It's a very close relationship."



Rony suffered multiple leg fractures while chasing a car-theft suspect in the woods, also in February. He had to be euthanized.

The AKC says Rony was credited with 250 apprehensions and 11 evidence finds. He also served at numerous high-profile sports events.